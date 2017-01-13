Teenage girls to face court for shoplifting
PUBLISHED: 15:18 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 27 April 2020
Three teenage girls have been charged with a string of shoplifting offences.
Norfolk police said the incidents occurred between March 11 and April 21 at shops around Swaffham.
The teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested on April 21 and later released on bail.
The following day, they were each charged with between six and 10 counts of theft.
All three teenagers are due to appear at King’s Lynn Youth Court on Friday, May 22.
