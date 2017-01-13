Teenage girls to face court for shoplifting

Three teenage girls are to face court for shoplifting in Swaffham. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Three teenage girls have been charged with a string of shoplifting offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk police said the incidents occurred between March 11 and April 21 at shops around Swaffham.

You may also want to watch:

The teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested on April 21 and later released on bail.

The following day, they were each charged with between six and 10 counts of theft.

All three teenagers are due to appear at King’s Lynn Youth Court on Friday, May 22.