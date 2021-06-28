Teen sexually assaulted by man in alley

Published: 5:19 PM June 28, 2021

It happened in an alley in Swaffham on Thursday, June 24. - Credit: Matthew Usher

A teenage boy was sexually assaulted by a man as he walked through an alley in daylight.

It happened between 5-5.30pm on Thursday, June 24, in Swaffham.

The victim was approached from behind as he walked between the Asda car park and Whitsands Road.

After the attack, the boy fled along Whitsands Road in the Cley Road direction.

The suspect is white, around 6ft 2in, of large build with short grey and black hair.

He is believed to be aged in his 50s and had a tattoo on his neck. He was wearing stud earrings, white vest and black shorts.

Chief Insp Nicholas Hewitt said: "I know this will cause some concern in the community, and understandably so. This type of crime is rare and officers are currently trying to build a picture of exactly what happened, assessing CCTV footage and following up lines of enquiry."

Contact PC Charlotte Anderson at Swaffham police station on 101 quoting investigation number 36/44863/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.