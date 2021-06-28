News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Teen sexually assaulted by man in alley

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 5:19 PM June 28, 2021   
Swaffham will be the focus of a photography competition celebrating the 50th anniversary of the town

It happened in an alley in Swaffham on Thursday, June 24. - Credit: Matthew Usher

A teenage boy was sexually assaulted by a man as he walked through an alley in daylight.

It happened between 5-5.30pm on Thursday, June 24, in Swaffham.

The victim was approached from behind as he walked between the Asda car park and Whitsands Road.

After the attack, the boy fled along Whitsands Road in the Cley Road direction.

The suspect is white, around 6ft 2in, of large build with short grey and black hair.

He is believed to be aged in his 50s and had a tattoo on his neck. He was wearing stud earrings, white vest and black shorts.

Chief Insp Nicholas Hewitt said: "I know this will cause some concern in the community, and understandably so. This type of crime is rare and officers are currently trying to build a picture of exactly what happened, assessing CCTV footage and following up lines of enquiry."

Most Read

  1. 1 Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich
  2. 2 Man dies in Wymondham house fire
  3. 3 People told to keep windows shut as dozens of firefighters fight blaze
  1. 4 Missing man was found dead by police
  2. 5 Dozens of firefighters tackling huge recycling centre blaze
  3. 6 A47 closed as emergency services respond to crash
  4. 7 Man fined after fly-tipping children's toys and chair near bottle bank
  5. 8 'Early signs' third wave of Covid-19 is reaching Norfolk
  6. 9 Man taken to hospital after A47 rush hour accident near Blofield
  7. 10 City set to beat rivals to Gilmour signing

Contact PC Charlotte Anderson at Swaffham police station on 101 quoting investigation number 36/44863/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Swaffham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tributes have been paid to Kaine Jerram from Worstead.

Warm tributes to much-loved man 'who was there for everyone'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
A planning application to renovate the clock inside Norwich railway station and install six new digi

Norfolk Live

Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A man has died in a fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy. Picture: Ben Hardy

Norfolk Live | Updated

Police and fire crews remain on scene after early hours house blaze

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47, which killed Peter Stebbings and Calvin Beckett 

Lorry driver who killed two people in 'tragic' A47 crash jailed

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon