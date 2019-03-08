Police catch teenagers with stolen bottles of WKD
PUBLISHED: 06:55 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 06:55 17 April 2019
Police in Breckland caught a teenager who had stolen alco-pops from a shop and taken refuge on a roof.
Officers in Swaffham stop-searched two boys, who were seen on the roof of a business, and found two bottles of WKD, a low ABV vodka-based drink, in one of their bags.
Further questioning revealed one of the teenagers had stolen it from a shop moments before being stopped.
In a post on Twitter about the incident on Tuesday night the officers said: “It's not a drink for a 13 year old.”
