Police catch teenagers with stolen bottles of WKD

Police officers stop searched the two males in Swaffham.

Police in Breckland caught a teenager who had stolen alco-pops from a shop and taken refuge on a roof.

Officers in Swaffham stop-searched two boys, who were seen on the roof of a business, and found two bottles of WKD, a low ABV vodka-based drink, in one of their bags.

Further questioning revealed one of the teenagers had stolen it from a shop moments before being stopped.

In a post on Twitter about the incident on Tuesday night the officers said: “It's not a drink for a 13 year old.”