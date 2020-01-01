Search

Victim living with anxiety after man set up hidden cameras in bedroom and bathroom

PUBLISHED: 06:00 06 June 2020

Norwich Crown Court.

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Victims were left feeling violated after hidden cameras were set up to record them in a bedroom and bathroom over a three-year period, a court has heard.

Christopher Hobbs, 23, had set up recording equipment in bedrooms and a bathroom of a property in west Norfolk.

Norwich Crown Court heard that three people - two women and a man - were captured on the hidden cameras between May 14, 2016, and November 17, 2019.

Danielle O’Donovan, prosecuting, said Hobbs placed small cameras “capturing images in the bedroom and bathroom” of the property.

She said one of the devices was hidden “between two scrunchies” at the end of the bath capturing images when the victims showered.

The court heard the victims had been unaware they had been captured in the bathroom, shower or bedroom.

An impact statement from one of the victim’s described how she “could not bare to watch the footage that others have seen” stating it made her feel “dirty” and as if she had “done something wrong”.

It also described how the offences had brought back the anxiety and depression she had previously suffered and feels she might need to seek professional help.

Hobbs, of Sporle Road, Swaffham, appeared at court on Friday (June 5) having previously admitted seven offences of voyeurism against a total of three victims.

Nicholas Bleaney, mitigating, said Hobbs had “utterly destroyed his life” having lost his job and ended up “living in his car” as a result.

He said it had been a “fairly spectacular fall from grace” which had seen him attempting to end his life.

The court also heard the defendant suffered from Fragile x syndrome, a genetic disorder which is characterised by intellectual disability.

Judge Anthony Bate said they were “abhorrent” offences which required a degree of sophistication to record people as they “went about acts” in the bathroom and bedroom, places they thought had been private settings.

Judge Bate imposed a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and also ordered him to have 30 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR).

He was also made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and will have to sign on the sex offenders register for the next 10 years.

