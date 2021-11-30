News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Swaffham man accused of sexually assaulting schoolgirl

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:30 AM November 30, 2021
Ipswich Crown Court, where Wilson admitted 96 sex offences Picture: Archant

Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A former Suffolk man sexually assaulted a schoolgirl while playing a naked wrestling game with her on a bed, it has been alleged.

Lawrence Green, who is now 66, called what they were doing the “jelly bean or jelly baby game”, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, said that once the girl, who was primary school age, and Green were naked they had “tumbled over each other” on a bed.

“She didn’t think there was anything wrong with it and thought it was fun,” said Miss Ascherson.

The court heard of other occasions, in a hot tub and in a tent in which Green allegedly carried out sexual assaults.

Green, of Spinners Lane, Swaffham, has denied six offences of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 dating back to when she was as young as five.

The court heard that the alleged victim hadn’t told anyone about what Green had allegedly done to her at the time and had contacted the police in 2017.

Green was arrested and during police interviews he denied sexually assaulting the alleged victim.

He described the girl as “malicious and unpleasant” and accused her of lying.

The trial continues.

Ipswich Crown Court
Swaffham News
Suffolk

