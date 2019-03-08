Search

Three arrested at illegal rave at Norfolk nature reserve

PUBLISHED: 11:14 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 24 June 2019

Police were called to an illegal rave at Swaffham Heath in Beachemwell on Saturday night. Photo: Archant Photo: PA Wire.

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Three people have been arrested at an illegal rave in Norfolk this weekend.

Police were called to Swaffham Heath nature reserve in Beachamwell at around midnight Saturday, June 23, after reports a number of people were attending the rave.

Officers arrested two men and a woman from Suffolk, all in their 20s, during the raid.

All three remain in custody.

Police seized the sound equipment and shut off entrances to the site to prevent others joining the event.

The site was cleared around 6.30pm Sunday.

