Number plate displayed in windscreen and ‘needlessly overtaking’ prompts police action

Police in Swaffham issued tickets to drivers who did not have valid MOTs. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

Two people faced police action after “needlessly overtaking” and displaying a number plate incorrectly.

On further inspection, the drivers were issued tickets for having no MOT after unwittingly catching the attention of Norfolk police in Swaffham.

An officer from the Breckland area took to Twitter to share the unrelated incidents.

The post read: “Two drivers issued tickets in #Swaffham this morning for having no MOT. The first caught my attention due to needlessly overtaking a vehicle on Norwich Road and the second for not displaying front number plate correctly (It had fallen off and was displayed in Windscreen).”