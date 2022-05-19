News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Care home burglar recalled to prison over racist assault

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:28 PM May 19, 2022
Updated: 1:45 PM May 19, 2022
Richard Duggan

Richard Duggan was jailed for five years in 2019 for burglary of a care home - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A burglar who was jailed for breaking into a care home and stealing the treasured jewellery of an 88-year-old resident has been recalled to prison. 

Richard Duggan, 38, formerly of Swaffham, is now serving the remainder of his sentence after being charged with assaulting a police officer, using racist language and damaging a police van while out on licence.

A hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday was told he had pleaded guilty to the offences which occurred in Thetford on March 11 this year. 

His solicitor, Ralph Gillam, said Duggan was now considering applying to change his pleas and wanted to see police body-worn video footage of the incident. The case was adjourned until June 8.  

Duggan was originally jailed for five years in August 2019 after being convicted of breaking into a care home in Swaffham and stealing gold and gem jewellery that had been presents to the elderly victim from her husband. She died two months after their theft.

