Rape accused DNA found on swab from alleged victim court hears

The chances of DNA found on a swab taken from an alleged rape victim coming from someone other than the Lowestoft man accused of attacking her were one in a billion, a court has heard.

A jury at Ipswich Crown Court was told that following the alleged rape intimate swabs were taken from the woman, who is in her thirties, and semen was found on them.

Andrew Thompson, prosecuting, said that a forensic scientist who examined a DNA profile obtained from one of the swabs found it matched 34-year-old Ajay Rana's profile.

He said the scientist said the probability of the DNA coming from someone other than Rana was one in a billion.

Rana, 34, of May Road, Lowestoft, denies rape on December 9 2017

Jurors have heard that the woman met an old friend during a night out in Lowestoft and went to a house party with his group.

She went back to the man's address until 5am and was walking to a friend's house when Rana, who she had never met before, stopped and offered her a lift home.

The woman claimed that Rana had raped her in the car.

The trial continues.