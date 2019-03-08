Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Rape accused DNA found on swab from alleged victim court hears

PUBLISHED: 17:32 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 24 May 2019

Police are leading an investigation after a women was raped in Lowestoft. Kimberley Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Police are leading an investigation after a women was raped in Lowestoft. Kimberley Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

The chances of DNA found on a swab taken from an alleged rape victim coming from someone other than the Lowestoft man accused of attacking her were one in a billion, a court has heard.

A jury at Ipswich Crown Court was told that following the alleged rape intimate swabs were taken from the woman, who is in her thirties, and semen was found on them.

Andrew Thompson, prosecuting, said that a forensic scientist who examined a DNA profile obtained from one of the swabs found it matched 34-year-old Ajay Rana's profile.

He said the scientist said the probability of the DNA coming from someone other than Rana was one in a billion.

You may also want to watch:

Rana, 34, of May Road, Lowestoft, denies rape on December 9 2017

Jurors have heard that the woman met an old friend during a night out in Lowestoft and went to a house party with his group.

She went back to the man's address until 5am and was walking to a friend's house when Rana, who she had never met before, stopped and offered her a lift home.

The woman claimed that Rana had raped her in the car.

The trial continues.

Most Read

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; KYLIE HAGGER.

Former Norwich City player ‘bottled’ on holiday in Ibiza

Graham Dorrans in action during the Sky Bet Championship. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Petty’ - Dad criticises academy’s decision to ban boys from Leavers’ Ball

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

One of the oldest houses in East Anglia goes up for sale for £7.75 million

Monks Hall estate near Diss which is for sale. Pic: Clarke & Simpson.

Police search for driver after flying chainsaw sets car on fire

The two chainsaws that fell from the back of a pick-up truck on the A11 near Red Lodge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Petty’ - Dad criticises academy’s decision to ban boys from Leavers’ Ball

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; KYLIE HAGGER.

2 Sisters Food Group reveals factory closure plans

2 Sisters Food Group in Witham is facing closure. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Village’s pub has been restored, redecorated and reopened

Some of the team who helped to Beeston Ploughshare pub. Pictured front and centre are the new pub manager Becca Musgrave and one of the volunteers, Kim Wheeler. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Rape accused DNA found on swab from alleged victim court hears

Police are leading an investigation after a women was raped in Lowestoft. Kimberley Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists