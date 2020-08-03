Suzuki motorbike stolen from driveway of home

A white motorbike was stolen from the driveway of a home in Lowestoft.

Witnesses are being sought following the theft of the motorcycle, which had been parked on the driveway of a home on Westwood Avenue when it was stolen over the weekend.

Police are seeking information after the white Suzuki GSX R750 K5 motorbike, registration PKZ3174, was stolen from Westwood Avenue at sometime overnight between 10pm on Saturday, August 1 and 6.03am on Sunday, August 2.

A police spokesman said: “Can you help?

“If you saw the motorcycle being taken or have any information about the whereabouts of it now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/44248/20 via 101.”

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org