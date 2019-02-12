Search

‘Suspicious’ male arrested after found with items used to steal from church donation boxes

PUBLISHED: 21:10 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:33 22 February 2019

A man has been arrested in Blakeney. Picture: David Thacker

A man has been arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal money from church donation boxes.

Police arrested the man near to St Nicholas Church, in Blakeney, near Holt.

North Norfolk Police tweeted: “Suspicious male arrested on suspicion of going equipped after being found with items believed to be used for stealing notes and donations from church donation boxes.”

