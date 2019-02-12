‘Suspicious’ male arrested after found with items used to steal from church donation boxes

A man has been arrested in Blakeney. Picture: David Thacker (c) copyright citizenside.com

A man has been arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal money from church donation boxes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police arrested the man near to St Nicholas Church, in Blakeney, near Holt.

North Norfolk Police tweeted: “Suspicious male arrested on suspicion of going equipped after being found with items believed to be used for stealing notes and donations from church donation boxes.”