Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Suffolk scammer to pay back thousands from John Lewis refund fraud

29 January, 2019 - 18:00
Mark Welham's fraud covered John Lewis stores across the country Picture: SU ANDERSON

Mark Welham's fraud covered John Lewis stores across the country Picture: SU ANDERSON

A Suffolk man has avoided going straight to jail for running a refund scam at John Lewis stores across the country.

Mark Welham received a suspended 26-week prison sentence for carrying out the retail fraud at various stores over a period of a year and a half.

The 49-year-old had already admitted the offence at a court hearing on January 7 but returned to face magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday following the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Welham, of Seymour Avenue, Brandon, was said to have been in “enormous financial difficulty” when he began the price switching refund scam at a branch of John Lewis in November 2016.

The fraud continued for 18 months and netted Welham £4,351.62 in higher value refunds for items he returned to the sales counter.

Prosecutor Tess Mann said the offence was aggravated by its high value, lengthy duration and wide scale.

Claire Lockwood, mitigating, said Welham had made full admissions during police interview and entered a prompt guilty plea at the earliest opportunity in court.

“He fully accepts the offence covers various locations across the country, over a fairly long period of time,” she added.

“At the time, he was earning a lot less than he is now, and his financial circumstances had become complex.

“He became so entrenched in doing it, he can’t explain why it happened so many times.”

Welham was said to have since saved enough money to repay John Lewis the full amount.

Presiding magistrate Michael Cadman told Welham: “We’ve heard some mitigation, but quite a lot of aggravation for this offence.

“Your guilty plea is what prevented us from sending you to crown court for sentencing.

“We want to reflect how serious this is in our sentencing.

“Whatever the reasons behind the offence to do with your personal life, this is a high level of offending with a high degree of culpability.”

Welham was handed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He must also carry out 180 hours of unpaid work in the community, pay £85 towards the cost of prosecution and a £115 statutory fee towards victim services, and repay John Lewis £4,351.62.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

Two Norfolk pubs named as amongst best places to eat in country

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Mother claims man touched himself and followed her and son around Morrisons

Police were contacted after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Ministry of Defence denies sensitive military equipment left at Norfolk barn

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Man dies at Great Yarmouth power station

Yarmouth power station. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists