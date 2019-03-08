Search

Advanced search

Man found with drugs in car by police is spared jail

PUBLISHED: 13:22 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 01 October 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man who was caught with drugs in his car after police stopped him has been spared jail.

Leo Pinto, 22, "cane to the attention of police" while driving in Attleborough on January 9 this year.

Norwich Crown Court heard police found about 10g of ketamine during a search of the car after Pinto was found to have no insurance for the vehicle.

Officers also found 80g of cutting agent in the car as well as other drug-related items and £100 in cash.

Pinto's phone was also seized and found to contain references to drug dealing.

Other items, including scales and drugs paraphernalia were found following searches of the car and his home.

Pinto, of Jasmine Court, Attleborough, appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentence on Tuesday (October 1) having previously pleaded guilty to possession of ketamine with intent to supply.

He had also admitted driving without insurance on the same date.

You may also want to watch:

Sentencing Pinto to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, Judge Andrew Shaw said he was "just persuaded" that it was not necessary to send the defendant immediately to prison.

But Judge Shaw insisted he was imposing a "punitive" order to send out a message that those involved in drugs will receive "significant" punishment.

He was also made subject of an electronically monitored six-month curfew stating he must reside at his address between 7pm and 4.30am.

In addition, Pinto was given a six month drug rehabilitation requirement, ordered to pay a £1225 fine and costs of £275.

For having no insurance Pinto was given six points on his licence which meant he now has 12 points and was disqualified for six months as a totter.

Judge Shaw ordered forfeiture of the cash and Pinto's phone and forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.

Rob Pollington, mitigating for Pinto, said his client gave a "candid explanation" as to his misuse of drugs and how he found himself "falling into the works of drugs".

He said that Pinto had been selling to his peers to fund his own drug use.

Mr Pollington said the defendant "fully accepts" it was wrong but added that he had a maturing attitude and had pleaded guilty.

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Flood warnings issued across region

Rough seas batter Walcott as dawn breaks on the Norfolk coast as spring tides and winter weather combine to cause flood warnings. Simon Finlay Photography.

Road closed in both directions after car hits tree

A road has been closed after a car hit a tree near Ashill. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

‘It was like an earthquake’- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was like an earthquake’- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Missing man found dead in park, inquest hears

A man whose body was found in a Wymondham park died due to hanging, an inquest heard. Photo: Norfolk Police

Long Stratton bypass cash welcomed as ‘green light’ for A140 scheme

Long Stratton. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk landmark to be centre stage on VE Day’s 75th anniversary

A piper will perform from the top Nelson's monument in Great Yarmouth as part of the celebrations for VE Day's 75th anniversary. Picture: James Bass

Pupils head outdoors as school opens new classroom - in a beach hut

The grand opening of the new outdoor woodland learning facility at Burnham Market Primary School. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists