Suspects as young as 10 arrested following criminal damage to property and cars in Swaffham

PUBLISHED: 13:59 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:04 12 November 2018

Station Street, Swaffham. Photo: Google

Google Maps

Five suspects aged as young as 10 have been arrested following criminal damage to a property’s windows, a garden fence and cars in Swaffham on Sunday November 11.

The five boys aged between 10 and 14 were arrested in connection with two incidents on Station Street between approximately 5.40pm and 6.20pm when a property’s windows, a garden fence and cars were damaged.

All the suspects have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

At this stage, police are not linking these incidents with the criminal damage in Swaffham on the evening of Wednesday November 7 when stones were thrown at moving cars on the A1065.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or report via the website on http://www.norfolk.police.uk/.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

