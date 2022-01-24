Murder suspects continue to be quizzed as detectives seek CCTV

Detectives are continuing to quiz two men arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Downham Market.

Police were called to a property in Bulrush Close shortly before 8pm on Sunday after reports of a disturbance inside the house.

A murder inquiry was launched after a 39-year-old man found the house serious head injuries was pronounced dead despite efforts to save his life.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and resisting arrest while a second suspect, aged 22, was arrested at a property in Paradise Road a few hours later, on suspicion of murder and assaulting a police officer.

Both remain in custody at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre where they are being questioned.

Detectives leading the investigation said officers have spoken to a number of witnesses, but they are appealing for people with information or CCTV to come forward as they seek to shed light on the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.

Local policing commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold said: “We have a team of experienced detectives on this case who are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“Enquiries have continued at the scene today and officers have spoken with a number of witnesses to help build a picture of what’s happened.

“I can confirm all those involved are known to one another and we’re confident the wider public were not at risk.”

The next-of-kin of the dead man have been informed and family members are being supported by family liaison officers.

A Home Office post-mortem examination will be held to establish his cause of death.

A police cordon remained in place throughout Monday with police and teams of forensics experts in white hazmat suits could be seen examining the house and vehicle parked outside.

Neighbours have expressed their shock in the aftermath of the incident which is not being linked to a separate murder probe in nearby West Winch. Additional high visibility police patrols could be seen in the area.

Superintendent Hornigold said: “This is one of two murder investigations launched in the west of the county last night.

“A separate team of detectives continue to investigate a murder in West Winch after a teenager died in a collision. These are both tragic incidents and our thoughts are with those affected.

“We recognise the timing and proximity of both incidents may lead to wider concern in our communities. However, I would stress they are separate investigations and are not connected in any way.

"Such circumstances are unusual for Norfolk and we will have additional high-visibility patrols in both areas over the coming days.”

• Anyone who believes they may have information or CCTV relevant to the enquiry, should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Modem.

