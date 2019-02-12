Car abandoned in park after chase found full of building equipment
PUBLISHED: 08:15 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 04 March 2019
Police were lead on a chase through Swaffham last night, Sunday March 3, after a car failed to stop.
Officers attempted to stop a car in the town before it fled to a park before the occupants escaped on foot.
The car was found to be full of building equipment which officers unsure if it has been stolen.
In a post on twitter Breckland Police said: “PC 649 and PC1941 were kept busy last night with a vehicle which failed to stop for Police in Swaffham, ending up in a park where the occupants ran off.
“We suspect the contents are stolen but could be wrong.
“If the driver wants to claim his property call 101 and ask for PC649.”
