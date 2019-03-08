Suspected stolen car stopped by police
PUBLISHED: 08:13 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 06 October 2019
A suspected stolen car was recovered by police after being stopped in Diss.
Officers pulled over a white vehicle overnight on Saturday, October 5 and arrested the driver on suspicion of drug driving and driving while disqualified.
Three passengers in the vehicle were also wanted.
In a tweet posted at 1.25am, South Norfolk Police said: "Suspected stolen car stopped and recovered in Diss this evening.
"Driver also arrested on suspicion of drug and disqualified driving.
"Passenger was also wanted x 3."
