Suspected stolen car stopped by police

A suspected stolen car was recovered by police after being stopped in Diss.

Suspected Stolen Car stopped and recovered in Diss this evening. Driver also arrested on suspicion of Drug and Disqualified Driving. Passenger was also wanted x 3 #3449 @NSRAPT @SouthNorfPolice pic.twitter.com/tYrCTIsFi1 — South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) October 6, 2019

Officers pulled over a white vehicle overnight on Saturday, October 5 and arrested the driver on suspicion of drug driving and driving while disqualified.

Three passengers in the vehicle were also wanted.

