Suspected shoplifters arrested with huge haul of goods
PUBLISHED: 07:35 19 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:35 19 July 2020
Archant
Two people were arrested in King’s Lynn on suspicion of stealing a huge haul of household items.
Police assisted by town centre CCTV staff stopped the man and woman on the afternoon of Saturday, July 18.
They were found to have a large amount of products including multiple bottles of shampoo and washing powder as well as coffee and boxes of chocolate.
In a tweet Great Yarmouth Police said: “Enquiries are still being made in the town centre to identify which stores are subject to loss.
“A 19 year old female and 25 year old male both from the Peterborough area have been arrested. They will be interviewed this evening.”
