Search

Advanced search

Suspected shoplifters arrested with huge haul of goods

PUBLISHED: 07:35 19 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:35 19 July 2020

Products seized suspected as being stolen when two people were arrested in King;s Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police

Products seized suspected as being stolen when two people were arrested in King;s Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Two people were arrested in King’s Lynn on suspicion of stealing a huge haul of household items.

More of the products seized suspected as being stolen in King;s Lynn. Picture: Norfolk PoliceMore of the products seized suspected as being stolen in King;s Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police assisted by town centre CCTV staff stopped the man and woman on the afternoon of Saturday, July 18.

They were found to have a large amount of products including multiple bottles of shampoo and washing powder as well as coffee and boxes of chocolate.

In a tweet Great Yarmouth Police said: “Enquiries are still being made in the town centre to identify which stores are subject to loss.

“A 19 year old female and 25 year old male both from the Peterborough area have been arrested. They will be interviewed this evening.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk town named among best in Britain by Which?

Which? ranks Blakeney the 6th best seaside resort in Britain Picture by christaylorphoto.co.uk

A47 driver doing 110mph had child in footwell

Police stopped a driver doing 110mph on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture: James Bass

Martin Lewis: Are you one of 1.2 million missing out on savings of thousands?

Martin Lewis (inset) on the BBC ending free TV licences for those aged 75 and over. Picture: Getty Images/Martin Lewis

‘If no one comes, we’ll have to close again:’ Owners of historic coaching inn reopen

Owner of the Bedingfield Arms, Catkin Parker, in her mask, in the garden at the Bedingfield Arms. Pic: submitted.

Suspected shoplifters arrested with huge haul of goods

Products seized suspected as being stolen when two people were arrested in King;s Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Norfolk town named among best in Britain by Which?

Which? ranks Blakeney the 6th best seaside resort in Britain Picture by christaylorphoto.co.uk

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 driver doing 110mph had child in footwell

Police stopped a driver doing 110mph on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture: James Bass

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after 2-0 Premier League loss to Burnley

Norwich City slipped to a ninth straight league defeat against Burnley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Scarecrow decapitated and five more damaged in village attacks

Scarecrow Jimmy, which was decapitated by vandals in Barnham Broom Photo: supplied

Warning after ‘out of control’ dogs bite woman on arm on beach

An aerial photo of California Cliffs. Picture: Mike Page

Suspected shoplifters arrested with huge haul of goods

Products seized suspected as being stolen when two people were arrested in King;s Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police