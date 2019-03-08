Man abandoned Mercedes car after being caught drug driving
PUBLISHED: 09:46 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 05 September 2019
A 39-year-old suspected drug driver who abandoned his Mercedes to run from police has been arrested.
Officers from Norwich Police stopped a driver on Cromer Road at 8.30pm on Friday, August 30, where he tested positive via drug wipe for the Class A substance.
They were about to begin a breath test for alcohol when he escaped officers and ran towards the city centre.
After the man made his escape, officers seized his Mercedes, which contained a bunch of flowers on the passenger seat, and took it to a police station.
And the man has now been arrested after escaping custody and is awaiting charge.
In a tweet posted on Tuesday, September 3, Norwich Police said: "The 39-year-old male driver was arrested today for escaping lawful custody.
"He has been released under investigation awaiting a charging decision from CPS."
A Norfolk Police spokeswoman confirmed today the man was still awaiting a charge.
