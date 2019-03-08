Man abandoned Mercedes car after being caught drug driving

A 39-year-old man who abandoned his Mercedes to run from police after being caught driving while on cocaine has been arrested. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA WIRE

A 39-year-old suspected drug driver who abandoned his Mercedes to run from police has been arrested.

The 39 year old male driver was arrested today for escaping lawful custody. He has been released under investigation awaiting a charging decision from CPS. https://t.co/Yf6xqrdOXQ — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) September 3, 2019

Officers from Norwich Police stopped a driver on Cromer Road at 8.30pm on Friday, August 30, where he tested positive via drug wipe for the Class A substance.

They were about to begin a breath test for alcohol when he escaped officers and ran towards the city centre.

After the man made his escape, officers seized his Mercedes, which contained a bunch of flowers on the passenger seat, and took it to a police station.

And the man has now been arrested after escaping custody and is awaiting charge.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, September 3, Norwich Police said: "The 39-year-old male driver was arrested today for escaping lawful custody.

"He has been released under investigation awaiting a charging decision from CPS."

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman confirmed today the man was still awaiting a charge.

