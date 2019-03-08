Suspected drink driver rushed to hospital after crashing into tree

Blackheath Road, in Lowestoft, at the junction of Green Drive. PHOTO: Google Archant

A suspected drink driver was taken to hospital after crashing into a tree this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Police were called to Blackheath Road, in Lowestoft, shortly after 9.50am on Wednesday, May 15 after reports of a Ford Focus leaving the road and colliding with a tree.

An ambulance was called and the driver was taken to hospital.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 9.47am with reports of a collision in Blackheath Road, Lowestoft.

"We sent one ambulance and took one woman to the James Paget Hospital for further treatment."

The Ford Focus remains on the scene, near to the junction with Green Drive, but is not obstructing the road.

Suffolk Police confirm a person was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.