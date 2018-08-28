Search

Suspected drink driver five times over limit stopped driving along path

PUBLISHED: 07:28 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:08 03 December 2018

A drink driver was stopped driving along the path on Jubilee Way in Lowestoft. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Police

Norfolk and Suffolk Police

Police officers were “shocked” to discover a suspected drink driver driving along a path in a town centre.

The driver was found to be more than five times the legal limit to drive. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk PoliceThe driver was found to be more than five times the legal limit to drive. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Police

The vehicle was stopped on Jubilee Way, Lowestoft, at around 10.20pm on Sunday and the driver was discovered to be more than five times over the legal driving limit.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: “Can’t quite believe that I’m now tweeting this. Vehicle stopped in @LowestoftPolice by #1826 after it was seen driving on the path on Jubilee Way. An evidential reading of 184, some 5 and a quarter times the legal limit! Fortunately no one was hurt!”

Sgt Chris Harris said he was shocked to hear about the incident but pleased the driver had been stopped.

He tweeted: “I was shocked and couldn’t believe it but pleased you stopped this driver before they hurt someone or themselves. Sometimes we’ll never know what we may have prevented.”

