Suspected drink driver arrested after flipping car in residential street

PUBLISHED: 08:11 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:11 24 February 2019

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after crashing his car in Wisbech. Photo: Fenland Police

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after overturning his car in a residential area.

The driver was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn accompanied by police officers following the crash in Wisbech on Saturday night.

The crash happened shortly after 7pm at St Michael’s Avenue, on the corner of Bramley Road.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called at 7.11pm and attended together with fire crews from Wisbech and the East of England Ambulance Service.

“The driver of the vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has been taken to hospital with slight injuries,” a spokesman said.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote CAD 420 of 23.02.19 #2445.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

