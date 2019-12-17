Suspected drink-driver 'lucky to be alive' after crash with lorry

A suspected drink-driver is "lucky to be alive" after a crash with a lorry.

Sandall Road, Wisbech RTC



Please look at this photo, take one message from this.



Don't drink and drive!



One driver lucky to be alive and now under arrest, CAD 505 #2445 #0208 pic.twitter.com/ZpdgUeRINk — Fenland police (@FenCops) December 16, 2019

Police and an ambulance were called to the scene at Sandall Road, Wisbech, late on Monday, December 17.

A driver of a silver hatchback was found to be over the legal alcohol limit and was arrested after crashing into a lorry.

Fenland Police said on Twitter: "Please look at this photo, take one message from this. Don't drink and drive!

"One driver lucky to be alive and now under arrest."