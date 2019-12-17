Search

Suspected drink-driver 'lucky to be alive' after crash with lorry

PUBLISHED: 06:50 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:00 17 December 2019

A suspected drink-driver collided with a lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

A suspected drink-driver is "lucky to be alive" after a crash with a lorry.

Police and an ambulance were called to the scene at Sandall Road, Wisbech, late on Monday, December 17.

A driver of a silver hatchback was found to be over the legal alcohol limit and was arrested after crashing into a lorry.

Fenland Police said on Twitter: "Please look at this photo, take one message from this. Don't drink and drive!

"One driver lucky to be alive and now under arrest."

