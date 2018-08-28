Suspected drink driver arrested after police chase

Police chased a driver who tried to run after neing stopped on suspicion of drink driving. Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A suspected drink driver who tried to run off after he was stopped by police found himself spending the night in the cells - after officers chased him and arrested him.

Great Yarmouth police said the driver had attempted to flee after they stopped his vehicle in the town during the early hours.

They tweeted that officers were quicker and the man had been detained.

They said he smelt of alcohol and failed to take a breath test, so police arrested him for that - and for driving while disqualified.

“A night in our cells for him,” they added.