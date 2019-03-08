Police arrest man suspected of stealing car
PUBLISHED: 08:13 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:13 21 July 2019
A man suspected of stealing a car in another part of the UK has been arrested in Norfolk.
Breckland police arrested the man in Watton on Saturday night, on behalf of Thames Valley Police.
The vehicle had been reported stolen only hours before and the man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.
The man is in custody and the vehicle is to be returned to its owner.
