Police probe spate of fires across town

Police are appealing for information following suspected arson attacks in Lowestoft.

Several fires in Lowestoft are being treated as suspected arson attacks.

Police were first alerted at around 10:20pm on Tuesday, July 23 when they received a report of a fire in the garden of a property in Hill Road.

Further blazes were reported overnight, until the morning of Wednesday, July 24, on St Peter's Street, Normanston Drive and Rotterdam Road. They are all being investigated as suspected arson.

Offenders targeted wheelie bins, garden waste, general household waste and a fence panel.

Police are encouraging parents and carers to speak to their children about the dangers and consequences of playing with fire.

Witnesses or anybody who saw anything suspicious should call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 37/4387419 or email Stephen.Bunn@suffolk.pnn.police.uk