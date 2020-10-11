Search

Police still trying to trace suspect almost two years after sex assault

PUBLISHED: 05:30 12 October 2020

Police have taped off an area of Earlham Cemetery while they investigate a sexual assault. Picture: Staff

Archant

Police are trying to trace a man thought to have been involved in a sex assault at a Norwich cemetery almost two years ago.

An area of Earlham Cemetery was taped off following reports a woman in her 20s had been sexually assaulted at about 6am on Sunday, November 4 2018.

The Dereham Road entrance to the graveyard was cordoned off while officers carried out their investigations.

Police have since identified a suspect who is believed to be living abroad.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said and are trying to trace the man.

A police spokesman said the suspect was “still outstanding”.

Anyone with information about the Earlham Cemetery sexual assault should call Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

