Man arrested over city centre brawl that left 21-year-old needing ear surgery

Bedford Street, where a Norwich city centre brawl broke out on October 3 2020. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A man has been arrested following a city centre brawl which left a 21-year-old needing ear surgery.

The fight broke out between a group of 10 men and women, believed to be in their early 20s, and a smaller group of young men in Bedford Street at 10pm on Saturday, October 3.

Police were called as the incident moved from Bedford Street to London Street.

The victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after suffering “significant injuries” to his ear, which later required surgery.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said a man in his 20s, from Norwich, was arrested on October 15 in connection with the assault.

He has been bailed to appear at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre on November 11 while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Norwich CID on 101.