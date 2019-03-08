Search

Police make arrest after chase through streets of Norwich

PUBLISHED: 06:46 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 04 September 2019

Norwich police seized more than £1,000 of suspected drug money. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norwich police seized more than £1,000 of suspected drug money. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

More than £1,000 of money suspected to have been involved with drug dealing has been seized by police, who also arrested a wanted person after a chase through the streets of Norwich.

The wanted person was arrested off Duke Street on Tuesday after what police described as "a lengthy footchase".

They said they went on to arrest two people for class A drug supply over seizing more than the £1,000 of "suspected drug money".

