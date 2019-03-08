Police make arrest after chase through streets of Norwich
PUBLISHED: 06:46 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 04 September 2019
Norfolk Constabulary
More than £1,000 of money suspected to have been involved with drug dealing has been seized by police, who also arrested a wanted person after a chase through the streets of Norwich.
The wanted person was arrested off Duke Street on Tuesday after what police described as "a lengthy footchase".
They said they went on to arrest two people for class A drug supply over seizing more than the £1,000 of "suspected drug money".
