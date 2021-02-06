Woman admits allowing her flat to be used to peddle drugs

Published: 8:00 AM February 6, 2021

Susan Lister allowed her Norwich home to be used to peddle drugs - Credit: Archant

A 47-year-old woman who had a "very sad and difficult" life allowed her Norwich home to be used for peddling drugs.

Susan Lister relapsed into drug use and found her home in Scarlet Road, Lakenham, taken over by drug users and dealers, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Lister pleaded guilty to allowing her home to be used for the supply of Class A drugs was given a 24-month community order and nine month drug rehabilitation order.

She was also ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work.

Andrew Oliver, for Lister, said her home was cuckooed by drug dealers.

"She became preyed upon by others for her home to be used as a base and young men have been placed in her home and she had little option other than to accept."

Mr Oliver said that she received some benefit in the form of drugs to support her habit.

He said that Lister had at one time been clean of drugs and held down a job as an assistant manager of a card shop, in Norwich.

But he said that she then had a relapse and her former partner had died in 2019.

"Her life became chaotic."

He said that she had been threatened .

"She got trapped in a repetitive cycle and did not have the resilience to battle her addiction. People had taken over her home and she was frightened at the time."

He said she had made a great deal of progress on remand.

Sentencing her, Judge Maureen Bacon told her: "By any standards you have lived a very sad and difficult life."



