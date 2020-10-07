Woman admits twice allowing her home to be used to sell heroin and crack

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd. copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A 47-year-old woman has admitted allowing her home in Norwich to be used for peddling drugs on two occasions.

Susan Lister pleaded guilty to allowing her home in Scarlet Road, Lakenham, to be used for the supply of heroin and crack cocaine on April 14 last year, and on October 13 last year, again for the supply of class A drugs.

Lister, who appeared over a video link from Peterborough Prison, had her case at Norwich Crown Court adjourned until October 15.

Judge Maureen Bacon further remanded Lister into custody.

Duncan O’Donovan appeared for the prosecution at the short hearing.

Andrew Oliver appeared for Lister.