Woman allowed her home to be used to peddle drugs three times

Published: 6:00 PM December 21, 2020

A 47-year-old woman who allowed her home in Norwich to be used for peddling drugs on three occasions has had her case adjourned.

Susan Lister pleaded guilty to allowing her home in Scarlet Road, Lakenham, to be used for the supply of heroin and crack cocaine on April 14 last year and on October 13 last year, again for the supply of Class A drugs.

She also admitted allowing her premises to be used for drugs supply on September 16, this year.

At a hearing at Norwich Crown Court her barrister Andrew Oliver said that Lister, who appeared over a link from Peterborough jail, wanted to be sentenced as soon as she can.

He said: " She is desperate to be sentenced as soon as possible."

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case until January 29 when it is hoped Lister will be sentenced.



