Sister of murdered teen Natalie Pearman launches support group

Published: 9:02 AM April 18, 2021

The younger sister of a teenage girl murdered almost 30 years ago has launched a group to help others whose lives have been devastated by tragedy.

The body of Natalie Pearman, 16, who had been working in Norwich's red light district, was found by a lorry driver at Ringland Hills at 3.50am on November 20, 1992.

Natalie pearman murder 20 Nov 1992 - Credit: Archant

She was last seen alive in Rouen Road, Norwich, at 1.15am on the same day.

A major investigation was launched at the time but despite several subsequent reviews into her death, Natalie's killer has not been caught.

Natalie Pearman submitted picture 1992 - Credit: Archant

Today, Natalie’s younger sister, Jennifer Crabtree, now 41, has spoken out about the tragedy and on launching the Supporting Siblings Left Behind group (SSLB).

Mrs Crabtree, who lives near the Norfolk Broads, set up SSLB as she “doesn’t want Natalie’s death to be all negative”.

She said: “SSLB is a place where people who have lost siblings through murder and suicide which sadly is happening far too often, can come and chat about what they are experiencing, how they are feeling, or just talk about everyday life.

“We would all have experienced something similar which makes it easier to talk to someone who just "gets it"."

Mrs Crabtree, who is one of five children, said she could still remember Natalie's "amazing laugh".

"I can still hear it now which is so special to me. She was artistic, loved horses, was great at gymnastics and dance, super slim."

NORWICH MURDER VICTIM NATALIE PEARMAN. PICTURE ARCHANT LIBRARY. - Credit: Archant

She recalled an incident not long before Natalie's death when she came and asked if she "wanted to stay off school".

But Mrs Crabtree said no and admitted it would "always be my biggest regret" as "I always think perhaps if I had stayed and seen her I could have somehow kept her safe".

Mrs Crabtree, who is back in education studying A-Level Psychology, said she would like answers as to who murdered her sister but admitted “nothing can make up for what happened to Natalie”.

She said: “I hope one day they obviously find out who murdered her, but in the meantime, I have no hatred for them, that is a waste of energy.

"I just don't feel anything for them, I think I get by knowing that what they did must be eating them up like cancer, rotting away inside of them".

Log onto www.sslb.co.uk or find the group on Twitter or Instagram to find out more.

The Samaritans helpline can be called on 116 123.