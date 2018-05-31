Coronavirus: Campaign to spread sunshine across Norfolk going ‘really, really well’

A sunflower on display in a window in Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter. Archant

A campaign to spread some light and positivity in this time of darkness has proved so popular that the emergency services have already given away more than 10,000 seeds.

A packet of sunflower seeds being delivered to a property in Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter. A packet of sunflower seeds being delivered to a property in Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Blue light services across Norfolk, together with this paper, last week launched the sunflower campaign to help salute our emergency services heroes on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus as well as offering families battling this invisible killer some much needed light.

People were urged to put up drawn, painted or even knitted pictures of sunflowers in the windows of their homes across Norfolk which, when seen by police officers out on patrol - or other emergency services staff - could result in a packet of sunflower seeds being posted through the door to be grown.

The emergency services had 10,000 seeds, supplied by Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham, but following the success of the first week of the campaign this supply has run out and organisers are in the process of sourcing some more.

Norfolk’s temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth said it had gone “really, really well”.

Emergency services Sunflower campaign launch. Wymondham Police HQ, Wymondham. SGT Vicki Briggs who is launching the campaign. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Emergency services Sunflower campaign launch. Wymondham Police HQ, Wymondham. SGT Vicki Briggs who is launching the campaign. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

She said: “There’s been lots of positive feedback both from partners and across the county.

“It’s a good opportunity for officers to get out and about on foot and engage with people in the community.”

Pupils at Harleston Primary School are among those to have shown support for the campaign so far.

The assistant chief constable said seeds are to be planted at the force’s Wymondham-based HQ as part of the campaign.

Emergency services Sunflower campaign launch. Wymondham Police HQ, Special SGT Tony Kimberley, Ambulance Community Response Manager Andrew Barlow, Firecrew Jack Coggins, Steve Woodgate, Rob Breen, SGT Vicki Briggs and Special Constable Georgie Role.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Emergency services Sunflower campaign launch. Wymondham Police HQ, Special SGT Tony Kimberley, Ambulance Community Response Manager Andrew Barlow, Firecrew Jack Coggins, Steve Woodgate, Rob Breen, SGT Vicki Briggs and Special Constable Georgie Role.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

She added: “It’s going really, really well - it’s got some really great support externally and internally. It’s good to have that solidarity.”

The idea of the Sunflower campaign is to spread some positivity and happiness through these difficult days of lockdown while encouraging communities to show solidarity for the stay at home message and sow the seeds now so we can look forward to a brighter future. The campaign, which complements the NHS Rainbow campaign, also helps to demonstrate how our emergency services and other agencies like delivery drivers and binmen are working together to help protect and support the NHS through these unprecedented times.