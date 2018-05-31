Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Campaign to spread sunshine across Norfolk going ‘really, really well’

PUBLISHED: 06:36 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 06:37 29 April 2020

A sunflower on display in a window in Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

A sunflower on display in a window in Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Archant

A campaign to spread some light and positivity in this time of darkness has proved so popular that the emergency services have already given away more than 10,000 seeds.

A packet of sunflower seeds being delivered to a property in Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.A packet of sunflower seeds being delivered to a property in Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Blue light services across Norfolk, together with this paper, last week launched the sunflower campaign to help salute our emergency services heroes on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus as well as offering families battling this invisible killer some much needed light.

People were urged to put up drawn, painted or even knitted pictures of sunflowers in the windows of their homes across Norfolk which, when seen by police officers out on patrol - or other emergency services staff - could result in a packet of sunflower seeds being posted through the door to be grown.

The emergency services had 10,000 seeds, supplied by Woodgate Nursery in Aylsham, but following the success of the first week of the campaign this supply has run out and organisers are in the process of sourcing some more.

Norfolk’s temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth said it had gone “really, really well”.

Emergency services Sunflower campaign launch. Wymondham Police HQ, Wymondham. SGT Vicki Briggs who is launching the campaign. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANEmergency services Sunflower campaign launch. Wymondham Police HQ, Wymondham. SGT Vicki Briggs who is launching the campaign. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

She said: “There’s been lots of positive feedback both from partners and across the county.

“It’s a good opportunity for officers to get out and about on foot and engage with people in the community.”

Pupils at Harleston Primary School are among those to have shown support for the campaign so far.

The assistant chief constable said seeds are to be planted at the force’s Wymondham-based HQ as part of the campaign.

Emergency services Sunflower campaign launch. Wymondham Police HQ, Special SGT Tony Kimberley, Ambulance Community Response Manager Andrew Barlow, Firecrew Jack Coggins, Steve Woodgate, Rob Breen, SGT Vicki Briggs and Special Constable Georgie Role.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANEmergency services Sunflower campaign launch. Wymondham Police HQ, Special SGT Tony Kimberley, Ambulance Community Response Manager Andrew Barlow, Firecrew Jack Coggins, Steve Woodgate, Rob Breen, SGT Vicki Briggs and Special Constable Georgie Role.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

She added: “It’s going really, really well - it’s got some really great support externally and internally. It’s good to have that solidarity.”

The idea of the Sunflower campaign is to spread some positivity and happiness through these difficult days of lockdown while encouraging communities to show solidarity for the stay at home message and sow the seeds now so we can look forward to a brighter future. The campaign, which complements the NHS Rainbow campaign, also helps to demonstrate how our emergency services and other agencies like delivery drivers and binmen are working together to help protect and support the NHS through these unprecedented times.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A record high 18 deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

Couple ordered to stop weekly music performances after noise complaints

Neil Tennant (left) and Chris Lowe (right) from The Pet Shop Boys, who the couple would play to their neighbours. Photo: PA

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Most Read

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Tributes paid to 31-year-old with ‘big heart’ who died of coronavirus

Laura Turner-Hewitt has died after a battle with coronavirus. Picture: Turner-Hewitt family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

A record high 18 deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Coronavirus: Campaign to spread sunshine across Norfolk going ‘really, really well’

A sunflower on display in a window in Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Farming leader to join Norfolk business network’s first ‘virtual meeting’

NFU vice president Tom Bradshaw will speak at the first virtual meeting to be held by the Yield rural business network. Picture: Su Anderson
Drive 24