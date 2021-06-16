Window smashed and suitcase stolen from car parked on seafront

Published: 11:58 AM June 16, 2021

It happened in a car park off Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Bass

A thief smashed the window of a car parked by the seafront to steal a suitcase that had been left inside.

It happened in Great Yarmouth between midday and 3.30pm on Wednesday, June 9.

The Vauxhall Corsa was in St Nicholas car park off Marine Parade, when the back window on the driver's side was smashed.

A suitcase was taken from the back seat, which contained clothing and shoes.

Drivers are advised to avoid leaving valuables on display in parked cars, and to keep them out of sight when possible.

You may also want to watch:

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

• Anyone with information should contact PC Pete Richeda in Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/40196/21.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.