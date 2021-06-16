News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Window smashed and suitcase stolen from car parked on seafront

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:58 AM June 16, 2021   
Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

It happened in a car park off Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Bass

A thief smashed the window of a car parked by the seafront to steal a suitcase that had been left inside.

It happened in Great Yarmouth between midday and 3.30pm on Wednesday, June 9.

The Vauxhall Corsa was in St Nicholas car park off Marine Parade, when the back window on the driver's side was smashed.

A suitcase was taken from the back seat, which contained clothing and shoes.

Drivers are advised to avoid leaving valuables on display in parked cars, and to keep them out of sight when possible.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

• Anyone with information should contact PC Pete Richeda in Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/40196/21.

