Hundreds of fireworks seized from under rogue seller’s bed after raid on home

PUBLISHED: 13:21 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 12 November 2020

Around 200 fireworks were seized by Suffolk Trading Standards from a home in Carlton Colville. PHOTO: Suffolk Trading Standards

Archant

Hundreds of fireworks have been seized after police raiding an illegal seller’s home found them under a bed.

Officers from Suffolk County Council’s Trading Standards raided the home in Carlton Colville following intelligence that fireworks were being sold on social media without a licence.

During the raid, officers found around 200 fireworks, including rockets and sparklers, which were being stored in cardboard boxes under the seller’s bed.

James Garrett, senior Trading Standards officer, said: “We are always busy at this time of year, with bonfire night and Diwali celebrations increasing the demand for fireworks and sparklers.

“However, even during the coronavirus pandemic, our officers are continuing their work to keep the public safe from other dangers.

“In this case, we were able to seize fireworks being sold illegally through social media and potentially getting into the wrong hands, and those under the age of 18.

“If you wish to store fireworks or other explosives, you need to be licensed with Trading Standards.

“The individual in this case did not have any licence to sell fireworks.

“We were shocked to find these fireworks were kept in cardboard boxes under the bed.

“This is incredibly dangerous.

“Fireworks should be kept out of the reach of children and pets, and must be stored in secure, fire-resistant containers.

“This showed little regard for the safety of anyone in the property or living nearby.”

Investigations into the seized products are continuing, with the illegal sale of fireworks carrying a fine of up to £5,000 and imprisonment for up to six months.

Councillor Richard Rout, cabinet member for environment and public protection at Suffolk County Council, said: “Our Trading Standards officers have once again demonstrated their commitment to keeping us all safe and I thank them for that.

“In this case, they have not only protected the public by preventing fireworks potentially getting into the wrong hands and causing physical harm, but also protected our local businesses who sell fireworks legally.

“These reputable retailers would have missed out on potential sale because someone is selling them more cheaply, but illegally, online.”

Fireworks, including sparklers, can only be bought from registered sellers for private use between October 15 and November 10, December 26 to 31, and three days before Diwali and the Chinese New Year.

At other times, fireworks can only be bought from licensed shops, and should not be sold to anyone under 18.

