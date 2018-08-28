Search

133 vehicles seized by police

PUBLISHED: 13:52 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:00 09 December 2018

133 vehicles were seized from uninsured or unlicensed drivers in Suffolk during November Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS

Uninsured and unlicensed drivers are being warned that the police will catch up with them after officers seized 133 vehicles in a month.

Sgt Chris Harris, of Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, tweeted a picture of a car being towed and said teams had taken a total of 259 vehicles off the roads of Suffolk and neighbouring Norfolk during November because drivers either did not have the correct license or the vehicles were uninsured.

His tweet read: “In Nov 2018 we seized this amount of vehicles from unlicensed / uninsured drivers; @NorfolkPolice 126 vehicles @SuffolkPolice 133 vehicles.

“Total of 259 vehicles #Sec165.”

One user replied asking how many of these would be crushed.

