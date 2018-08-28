Search

Police warning after spate of thefts from vans

PUBLISHED: 17:37 30 January 2019

Police are appealing for information about two attacks in Heacham Picture: Archant

Van owners have been urged to be to be “extra vigilant” after a spate of tools were taken and a vehicle was stolen on the same day.

A small white van with highway maintenance chevrons on the back is suspected to be linked to eight crimes in Lowestoft, Woodbridge, Ipswich, Capel St Mary and Holton St Mary on Friday, January 8.

The first theft on Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft, took place between 8.30am and 10am when the rear doors of a van were forced open and the tools stolen.

Less than an hour later, at 10.30am, a lock was drilled in an attempt to break into a car parked on building site on Conach Road, Woodbridge

The suspects are then believed to have travelled to Donald Mackintosh Way, Ipswich, at some time between 11.20am and 12pm.

Tools were later taken from a building site in Days Road, and then power tools were taken out of two vans working at a different locations on the same road.

The three thefts happened between 12pm and 12.20pm on the same street in Capel St Mary.

The stolen van – a white Ford Transit – was taken from a building site in Holton St Mary at around 12.20pm.

The car was later recovered in East Bergholt but a number of high-value power tools in the back of the van had been taken.

This was the second incident to take place in Holton St Mary that day, with the second taking place between 10.30am and 3.50pm in Hadleigh Road.

A parked van had its doors damaged by a crowbar, but it is not believed any tools were stolen.

A small white van with two men inside were seen driving slowly in Holton St Mary before the thefts.

They are described as white and wearing high-visibility vests.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact the Incident and Crime Management Hub on 101 quoting reference 3581/19. Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Security advice for owners of vehicles carrying power tools can be found at the Suffolk police website.

