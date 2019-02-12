‘Please make friends and family aware’: Scam warning issued

Police have issued a warning to householders following reports of an electrical safety scam.

Cold callers are said to be contacting people in Suffolk on the telephone and offering free electrical safety checks.

A post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page said: “A Suffolk resident received a call from ‘Electrical Safety’ asking questions about their fuse box, and the wiring in their property.

“A second call was then received offering a ‘free electrical safety check’, with the caller offering to visit the resident’s property.

“The resident declined the ‘offer’ but had already given the caller some personal details.

“Please make friends and family aware.

“Ensure they know that when receiving a cold call that they should not reveal personal details and ultimately just hang up!”

For further information and to become ScamAware visit www.actionfraud.police.uk/