Thieves smash windows in overnight crime spree through town

PUBLISHED: 11:57 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 24 May 2019

At some point between 10.30pm on May 21 and 5.30am the following day, a car’s window was smashed on Wesley Close. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Thieves have broken into a number of cars and stolen personal items during an overnight crime spree.

Change, surveying equipment and a radio were some of the items taken from three vehicles in Beccles, on May 21.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Police confirmed that between 10.30pm on May 21 and 5.30am the following day, a car's window was smashed on Wesley Close. with surveying equipment and a Sat Nav taken.

On the same evening and just a two-minute drive from Wesley Close, a dash cam and loose change was stolen from a van in Centre Close.

The theft took place between 9.30pm on May 21 and 7.45am the following day.

At Wolsey Terrace, a van was raided and a Sat Nav, charger and a radio was taken between 5pm and 7.15am.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "If you think you know the person or persons responsible, or if you saw or heard anything suspicious in the area, please contact Suffolk Police using the online report update via the website."

Following the thefts, police are urging motorists to lock their car and remove all valuables, no matter whether you park on or off the road.

"Most thieves are opportunists and will enter private properties, public carparks and garages to look for insecure vehicles," Suffolk Police said.

They have advised drivers to not leave valuables on display and to park in a well-lit place.

Residents have also been urged to lock doors and shut windows - physically checking the doors are locked each time.

Police also asked motorists to remove unit and holders for their Sat Navs, wipe the residue circle from the screen and to have vehicle registration numbers etched onto all glass surfaces on the vehicles.

"Consider marking all your valuables, especially those that you frequently take in your car. Mark them with your postcode or other unique identification," they said.

Have you had your car, van or house broken into and valuable items stolen? Contact greta.levy@archant.co.uk

