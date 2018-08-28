Police slam ‘ludicrous and idiotic’ drink driver caught five times over legal limit

Police have slammed a “ludicrous and idiotic” drink driver who got behind the wheel while five times over the legal alcohol limit.

Driver Martin Bolton, of North Denes, Lowestoft, was told by a judge at Norwich Magistrates Court earlier this week he “could have killed someone” in the terrifying drink-fuelled incident on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft, on Sunday night.

An elderly pensioner was forced to move out of the way to avoid being hit by the 59-year-old’s BMW after it “straddled the path”.

Inspector Chris Hinitt, of Suffolk Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: “My colleagues and I are all completely shocked by the level of alcohol that Martin Bolton had in his system.

“It is possibly the highest reading I have experienced in over 20 years as a police officer.

“To get behind the wheel of a car when more than five-times the legal alcohol limit is absolutely ludicrous. You not only gamble with your own life but also the lives of others and in this instance an elderly pedestrian came very close to being struck by Bolton’s car.

“We in the Serious Collision Investigation Team - along with many other police colleagues - have seen too often the devastation caused by drink-driving and in my opinion it is completely idiotic for anyone to take that risk.

“We are just over three full days into our Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign and already officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team in Suffolk have arrested five people for drink-driving and an astonishing 15 people for drug-driving, which is deeply concerning.

“By highlighting this case I hope it will make others think twice before getting behind the wheel if they have had too much to drink. If you are going out to have a few drinks then arrange your transport home – if you can’t get a lift then book a taxi.

“Martin Bolton has shown remorse for his actions on Sunday night and it is fortunate that nobody was harmed, but he will now spend Christmas in prison as a consequence of his decision to take that completely unnecessary risk.”

Bolton, who had 184mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, pleaded guilty to drink driving. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He was jailed for 18 weeks and banned from driving for 36 months. He must also pay a £115 victim surcharge.