'Secure your homes' plea as man tries front door handle in early hours

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 9:55 AM January 10, 2021   
Bourne Road, Lowestoft

The door handle of a home in Bourne Road was reportedly tried during the early hours of this morning - Credit: Google

Reports of a man trying the front door handle of a house near the coast has prompted police calls for homeowners to remain "vigilant".

In the early hours of Sunday, January 10, a man was seen trying the door handle of an address in Bourne Road, Lowestoft.

Residents are being urged to keep their house and car doors securely locked at all times following the incident.

The news comes amid multiple warnings from Suffolk Police in the last week for householders to secure their homes at night.

Just two days ago, police issued an appeal for witnesses and information after burglars gained entry to a home in nearby Wollaston Road between 1am and 5am on Tuesday, December 29, taking with them an iPhone, Huawei tablet, e-cigarette and some tobacco.

Witnesses are also being sought after vandals damaged the front door of a home in Norwich Road on January 6 at approximately 1.20am, with a "spanner-type tool" being found nearby.

Call Suffolk police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

