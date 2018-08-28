Instagram disables accounts ‘inciting sex’ from children

Several social media accounts believed to be ‘inciting sexual activity’ from Suffolk children have been disabled by moderators.

Suffolk police are currently investigating the Instagram and KIK accounts, which were thought to be contacting young people and attempting to incite them into sexual activity.

Officers confirmed an investigation is underway after a primary school in Lowestoft sent a letter to parents warning them about four potentially dangerous accounts.

Three of the accounts, with the names ‘K.kaydenh’, ‘Kayd_enh’ and ‘Simran_kissoonduth’, were linked to the picture-sharing site Instagram.

Instagram has since confirmed the accounts have been disabled for “breaching community guidelines”.

The fourth account, ‘Kay.100kfollow’ is linked to the messenger app Kik.

Kik did not respond to a request for comment.

St Margaret’s School in Lowestoft, which sent the letter on January 21, advised parents to discuss the accounts with their children.

It stated: “Suffolk Police have asked that you discuss these accounts with your children and/or check to see whether they have had any contact. If contact has been made, please send an email to OperationWombat@suffolk.pnn.police.uk including the following information:

“Usernames, screenshots of any messages but please ensure there is no imagery captured of an indecent nature, dates and times, also your child’s full name and date of birth. Alternatively, please contact 101 quoting Op Wombat and provide the above information.”

The letter added that parents and children alike should refrain from making contact with any of the accounts while the police investigation is ongoing.

Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge sent a letter to parents citing three of the same accounts in December last year.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that we are investigating inappropriate social media activity by specific social media accounts. There is currently no identified immediate physical risk to any individuals and enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesman for Instagram confirmed the accounts in question have been disabled for breaching community guidelines.

The spokesman said Instagram does not allow child exploitation or grooming and has developed powerful resources – such as Photo DNA – to fight inappropriate content on its platforms.

He added that anybody who sees such content on Instagram should flag it to moderators. Members of the public can also report alleged grooming activity through the Help Centre contact form.