Search

Advanced search

Man in his 70s dies in police custody

PUBLISHED: 07:08 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:53 12 November 2019

A 71-year-old man from Brandon has died after falling ill at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. Picture: ARCHANT

A 71-year-old man from Brandon has died after falling ill at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man in his 70s died in police custody after he became unwell.

The 71-year-old man, from Brandon, died after he became unwell a short time after arriving at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, on Thursday November 7.

The man, who was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation, was given medical assistance while at the investigation centre before he was taken to hospital by ambulance but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Suffolk police said a full investigation into the circumstances around the man's death is under way and a post mortem examination will be held in due course.

As a result of police contact, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

Most Read

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Man loses everything after fire destroys his home

The aftermath of a workshop fire in Tacolneston. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Argos closing store and re-opening in supermarket

Argos is set to move into Sainsbury's Picture: Sainsbury's

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Number of Norwich children not speaking English as first language doubles

A fifth of pupils in Norwich do not speak English as a first language. Photo : Steve Adams

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Man in his 70s dies in police custody

A 71-year-old man from Brandon has died after falling ill at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. Picture: ARCHANT

Further inquest review for three-year-old killed after being thrown from trampoline

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

Delays and cancellations on train services between Norwich and coast

Greater Anglia trains between Norwich and Cromer have been affected by a points failure. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists