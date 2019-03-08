Man in his 70s dies in police custody

A man in his 70s died in police custody after he became unwell.

The 71-year-old man, from Brandon, died after he became unwell a short time after arriving at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, on Thursday November 7.

The man, who was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation, was given medical assistance while at the investigation centre before he was taken to hospital by ambulance but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Suffolk police said a full investigation into the circumstances around the man's death is under way and a post mortem examination will be held in due course.

As a result of police contact, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.