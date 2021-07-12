News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Teen wanted for burglary and stalking

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:52 AM July 12, 2021   
Alfie Fallaize, 18, is wanted by police in Suffolk.

Alfie Fallaize, 18, is wanted by police in Suffolk. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

An 18-year-old is on the run in the region.

Alfie Fallaize is wanted by police in Suffolk for burglary and theft.

Fallaize, from Lowestoft, is also at large for harassment and stalking offences.

Officers are appealing for help to trace him.

Anyone who may have seen Fallaize or has information on his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101 or email Rachael.Adams@suffolk.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

