Teen wanted for burglary and stalking
Published: 11:52 AM July 12, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
An 18-year-old is on the run in the region.
Alfie Fallaize is wanted by police in Suffolk for burglary and theft.
Fallaize, from Lowestoft, is also at large for harassment and stalking offences.
Officers are appealing for help to trace him.
Anyone who may have seen Fallaize or has information on his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101 or email Rachael.Adams@suffolk.police.uk.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
