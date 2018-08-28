Knife-wielding robbers still at large two weeks after jewellery store raid

Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at Oliver & J Jewellery LTD on Blyburgate in Beccles. Images: Google Maps Archant

The masked men who held two women at knifepoint during an attempted jewellery store raid are still at large – two weeks after the terrifying attack.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On December 18, just before 4.30pm two men entered Oliver & J Jewellery, in Blyburgate, Beccles and threatened the shop owner and her assistant with a large knife.

Both men had their face covered with scarves when they entered the store and attempted to break into a glass cabinet.

At the time of the attack, owner Renee Kathuria said: “I do hope police catch them because I hope it doesn’t happen to anyone else. But I am a big believer in trying to be helpful and kind to everyone.”

Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference 37/73095/18.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form.