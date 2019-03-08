Search

Police close investigation into teen sex attack one year on

PUBLISHED: 12:11 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 06 August 2019

Castle Lane, Bungay. Photo: James Carr.

One year on from a horrific sex attack which shocked a Suffolk town, police have closed investigations without identifying a suspect.

On Saturday, August 4, 2018, a teenage boy was sexually assaulted in the quiet market town of Bungay.

He had been walking through Castle Lane around 9.30pm, when he was pushed into bushes and sexually assaulted.

In the weeks following the attack, Suffolk Constabulary undertook house-to-house and CCTV enquiries, alongside forensic work.

But the suspect, described as a 6ft 2ins male of unknown age, with a slim build, wearing a black top, trousers and trainers was never found.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesperson said: "This crime has been subject to a thorough investigation and multiple media appeals for information were issued for any witnesses to come forward.

"All of these enquiries are complete and unfortunately, a suspect has not been identified.

"The investigation has now been finalised but will be reopened if any new information comes to light."

The attacker was last seen running toward Earsham Street after the victim's friends were heard calling for him.

Residents claimed if CCTV had been operating, police could have gathered vital information.

Two months on from the attack, the council agreed to roll out CCTV around Bungay. But they have faced difficulties with planning permissions.

Sue Collins, town mayor, said Bungay was intending to install the first cameras next month, "but there may be some slight delay".

She said: "We're on the brink of making Bungay a much safer town. It's not that any authorities are taking this lightly, we're putting measures in place to ensure safety.

"That once incident was extremely regrettable and quite shocking. I think there's an awareness that the council is doing the best it can to put in preventative mesaures and CCTV will obviously help identify criminal behaviour."

The council is spending £18,000 on CCTV, but Bob Prior, deputy mayor, said: "It's realistically not going to happen by September.

"I would like the cameras now. It's not just about that incident, it's anti-social behaviour."

Suffolk police said anyone with information who has not come forward should contact them on 101 quoting 44061/18. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

