Man arrested after crash between Landrover and pedestrian

Witnesses are being sought after a pedestrian and a Landrover Discovery were involved in a collision.

The crash took place at 2.55pm on Norwich Road in Lowestoft between the man and car at 2.55pm on Sunday, November 10.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries and was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crash and inquiries are ongoing.

A shop window was also damaged during the collision.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman, said: "Police believe that the parties involved are known to each other and would like to hear from any witnesses to the incident."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk Police, quoting CAD number 200 of November 10.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone 101.