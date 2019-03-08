'Complete parasites': daughter's anger after 87-year-old woman targeted by thieves

The daughter of an elderly woman who was burgled at night has called thieves "parasites" after they stole her mother's engagement and wedding ring.

Lynda Stafford Pelham received a call from her 87-year-old mother who lives in Lowestoft on Saturday, September 28 after thieves broke into her home the night before.

Mrs Pelham said: "I think they had been watching her, they were in and out quick - they got themselves through the door and they pushed the bottom panel."

Once the thieves entered the property at Gunton St Peter's Avenue, in Lowestoft they stole money from her wallet, a drawer filled with sentimental jewellery as well as personal items of her late husband's.

She said: "They stole one of my father's aftershave which was still in a box, but my mother was keeping it out for sentimental reasons. Who would do that to somebody? She recently lost my father - it is a complete violation."

Mrs Pelham said her mother has been shaken following the thefts and urged anyone within the community to report suspicious activity to the police.

"She is thinking, 'they could have attacked me' if she had woken up.

"To think she has lived through a war, she has been evacuated and they have the temerity to do something like this. They are complete parasites."

Following the theft, police are urging residents to remain vigilant of suspicious activity after a spate of burglaries in the Lowestoft area.

Officers are investigating four other incidents but are "currently keeping an open mind" if they are linked.

These incidents took place at Hogarth Walk and Skamacre Crescent on Septmeber 27, Squires Walk on September 26 and Patterdale Gardens on September 25.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said: "Police are urging members of the public to consider installing extra crime prevention measures such as CCTV, security lighting and doorbell cameras."

They have also urged the members of the public who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in these areas to contact Suffolk Police on 101, via email at matthew.fox@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, or through the Suffolk police website,

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.