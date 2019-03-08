Search

Search for man who used bank card stolen from van

PUBLISHED: 15:36 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 13 November 2019

Anyone who recognises this man is urged to contact Suffolk police. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted in connection with a theft from a van.

The incident happened at a property on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft in late July.

The victim was at work when the suspect is believed to have walked up to the Transit van, which was parked in a private garden, opened the door and stole the victim's wallet.

A card from the wallet was later used to make an £11 purchase from SK News on Oxford Road.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured are urged to contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference number 37/45145/19 by email on Daisy.ENGLISH@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or phone 101.

Alternatively, contact crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

